Intel 300-series chipsets to impact Realtek, ASMedia and Broadcom in 2018

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 15 June 2017]

With Intel planning to integrate Wi-Fi and USB 3.1 functions into its 300-series chipsets in 2018, Realtek Semiconductor, ASMedia and Broadcom are expected to see their orders for related chips decline, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Intel's upcoming Z370 chipsets, for its Coffee Lake-based processors which are schedule to start rolling out in August, will not feature integrated Wi-Fi and USB 3.1.

Intel originally planned to release the Coffee Lake platform in 2018 with the 300-series chipsets to feature Wi-Fi (802.11ac R2 and Bluetooth 5.0) and USB 3.1 Gen2 , but the CPU giant has brought forward the launch for some Coffee Lake-based processors along with the Z370 chipsets because of competition from AMD's Ryzen processors, the sources noted.

However, Intel was not able to put the intended features into the Z370 chipsets because of the rush, and this is expected to give third-party chip suppliers some time to find new businesses.

However, other 300-series chipsets including the Z390 and H370, planned for early 2018, will support Wi-Fi and USB 3.1 Gen2. The Gemini Lake platform, which is expected to release at the end of 2017 to succeed Intel's entry-level low-power-consumption SoC Apollo Lake platform, will also have integrated Wi-Fi support.

The sources pointed out that the impact to chip suppliers will become more obvious in the second half since Coffee Lake's penetration will not be high initially.

Seeing the approaching threat, ASMedia has already prepared an in-house developed retimer solution, which will enter mass production in the second half, to continue its momentum. The company has also begun development of USB 3.2-related products, to differentiate from Intel's products.

However, Realtek is expected to be seriously hurt by Intel's decision, as its PC product line contributes a major proportion of its overall revenues. The chip supplier is likely to start seeing shipment impacts in the second quarter of 2018. However, the integration is expected to lower downstream PC players' costs.