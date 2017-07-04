Taipei, Wednesday, July 5, 2017 23:21 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Broadcom agrees to restrictions on access to sensitive Cisco info in Brocade deal, says FTC
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced that Broadcom has agreed to establish a firewall to remedy the FTC’s concerns that its proposed US$5.9 billion acquisition of Brocade Communications Systems is anticompetitive. These concerns arise because of Broadcom's current access to the confidential business information of Brocade’s major competitor, Cisco Systems, that could be used to restrain competition or slow innovation in the worldwide market for fibre channel switches.

Fibre channel switches are part of storage area networks that transfer data between servers and storage arrays in data centers. Because fibre channel switches can quickly and securely transfer large amounts of data, they are often used for mission-critical applications. According to the complaint, San Jose, California-based Broadcom makes the fibre channel application specific integrated circuits, or ASICs, that are custom-tailored to carry out the functions of each switch, according to FTC.

Brocade and Cisco are the only two competitors in the worldwide market for fibre channel switches, and Broadcom supplies both companies with ASICs to make fibre channel switches. The complaint alleges that Broadcom’s acquisition of Brocade could harm worldwide competition in the fibre channel switch market because as Cisco's supplier, Broadcom has extensive access to Cisco's competitively sensitive confidential information.

As the new owner of Brocade, Broadcom could use that information to unilaterally exercise market power or to coordinate action among Brocade and Cisco, increasing the likelihood that customers would pay higher prices for fibre channel switches, or that innovation would be lessened, according to the complaint.

The proposed consent order prevents Broadcom from using Cisco's competitively sensitive confidential information for any purpose other than the design, manufacturing and sale of fibre channel ASICs for Cisco, said FTC. It requires Broadcom's business group responsible for developing, producing, selling and marketing fibre channel ASICs for Cisco to have separate facilities and a separate information technology system with security protocols that allow access only to authorized individuals, and provides for other information firewall protections. To assure compliance, the Commission will appoint a monitor for five years, and the Commission may extend the appointment for up to an additional five years.

Realtime news

  • Sigurd to acquire half of Winstek via Bloomeria takeover

    Bits + chips | 1h 1min ago

  • Supply of NAND flash for new iPhone falling short

    Bits + chips | 1h 4min ago

  • Compal may need to declare NT$700 million loss in 2Q17 and 3Q17 due to LeEco debt, says paper

    IT + CE | 1h 7min ago

  • General Energy Solutions sells PV station in Japan

    Green energy | 1h 13min ago

  • Micron responds to report of scrapped wafers at Taiwan fab

    Bits + chips | 1h 17min ago

  • Largan Precision sees increased June revenues

    IT + CE | 1h 21min ago

  • SPIL 2Q17 revenues rise, KYEC down

    Bits + chips | 1h 23min ago

  • Win Semi posts record 2Q17 revenues

    Bits + chips | 1h 29min ago

  • Intel, Qualcomm to compete fiercely in AR/VR and AI sectors

    Before Going to Press | 1h 53min ago

  • China market: Government mapping out plans to develop next-generation AI technology

    Before Going to Press | 1h 55min ago

  • Increasing output brings down AMOLED panel production cost

    Before Going to Press | 1h 58min ago

  • Touch panel makers TPK, GIS look to double-digit revenue growth rates in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 1h 59min ago

  • Getac sees revenues ride high in June

    Before Going to Press | 2h 6min ago

  • Chassis maker Waffer sees sales gain momentum in June

    Before Going to Press | 2h 7min ago

  • PC-related IC firms positive about 3Q17 outlook

    Before Going to Press | 2h 7min ago

  • Taiwan foundries to see 8-inch fabs run at full utilization till October

    Before Going to Press | 2h 8min ago

  • LED firm Lextar 2Q17 revenues drop 3.5%

    Before Going to Press | 2h 10min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link