Realtek reports increased revenues for November

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 5 December 2017]

Realtek Semiconductor has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.764 billion (US$125.42 million) for November 2017, representing a 2.25% increase on month and 12.59% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$38.333 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 6.71% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Realtek Semiconductor totaled NT$38.914 billion in consolidated revenues, up 22.58% sequentially on year.

Realtek: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-17 3,764 2.3% 12.6% 38,333 6.7% Oct-17 3,682 (6.2%) 6.3% 34,568 6.1% Sep-17 3,923 9.1% 7.5% 30,886 6.1% Aug-17 3,597 4.9% 3.9% 26,963 5.9% Jul-17 3,431 6.6% 8.3% 23,366 6.2% Jun-17 3,219 (2.4%) 5.7% 19,935 5.9% May-17 3,299 (3.9%) (0.8%) 16,716 5.9% Apr-17 3,433 0.4% (1.2%) 13,417 7.7% Mar-17 3,420 12.3% (0.6%) 9,983 11.1% Feb-17 3,047 (13.4%) 33.1% 6,563 18.3% Jan-17 3,516 17.5% 8% 3,516 8% Dec-16 2,993 (10.5%) 3.5% 38,914 22.6% Nov-16 3,343 (3.5%) (0.7%) 35,921 24.5%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017