Realtek reports increased revenues for November

Realtek Semiconductor has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.764 billion (US$125.42 million) for November 2017, representing a 2.25% increase on month and 12.59% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$38.333 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 6.71% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Realtek Semiconductor totaled NT$38.914 billion in consolidated revenues, up 22.58% sequentially on year.
Realtek: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Nov-17
|
3,764
|
2.3%
|
12.6%
|
38,333
|
6.7%
Oct-17
|
3,682
|
(6.2%)
|
6.3%
|
34,568
|
6.1%
Sep-17
|
3,923
|
9.1%
|
7.5%
|
30,886
|
6.1%
Aug-17
|
3,597
|
4.9%
|
3.9%
|
26,963
|
5.9%
Jul-17
|
3,431
|
6.6%
|
8.3%
|
23,366
|
6.2%
Jun-17
|
3,219
|
(2.4%)
|
5.7%
|
19,935
|
5.9%
May-17
|
3,299
|
(3.9%)
|
(0.8%)
|
16,716
|
5.9%
Apr-17
|
3,433
|
0.4%
|
(1.2%)
|
13,417
|
7.7%
Mar-17
|
3,420
|
12.3%
|
(0.6%)
|
9,983
|
11.1%
Feb-17
|
3,047
|
(13.4%)
|
33.1%
|
6,563
|
18.3%
Jan-17
|
3,516
|
17.5%
|
8%
|
3,516
|
8%
Dec-16
|
2,993
|
(10.5%)
|
3.5%
|
38,914
|
22.6%
Nov-16
|
3,343
|
(3.5%)
|
(0.7%)
|
35,921
|
24.5%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017