Intel reports record 2Q17 revenues of US$14.8 billion
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 28 July 2017]

Intel has reported second-quarter revenues of US$14.8 billion, up 9% on year. After adjusting for the Intel Security Group (ISecG) transaction, second-quarter revenues grew 14% from a year ago. Operating income was US$3.8 billion, up 190% on year, and non-GAAP operating income was US$4.2 billion, up 30%. EPS was US$0.58, up 115% on year, and non-GAAP EPS was US$0.72, up 22%.

The company also generated approximately US$4.7 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of US$1.3 billion, and used US$1.3 billion to repurchase 36 million shares. Intel is raising its full-year revenue outlook by US$1.3 billion to US$61.3 billion and raising its EPS outlook to US$2.66 (GAAP) and US$3 (non-GAAP), which is a 15% increase over the previous guidance.

Intel: Key business unit revenues, 2Q17 (US$b)

2Q17

Y/Y

Client Computing Group

8.2

12%

Data Center Group

4.4

9%

Internet of Things Group

0.72

26%

Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group

0.87

58%

Programmable Solutions Group

0.44

(5%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

Intel: GAAP financial results, 2Q17 (US$b)

2Q17

2Q16

Y/Y

Revenues

14.8

13.5

9%

Gross margin

61.6%

58.9%

2.7pp

R&D and MG&A

5.1

5.2

0%

Operating income

3.8

1.3

190%

Tax rate

38.6%

20.4%

18.2pp

Net income

2.8

1.3

111%

EPS (US$)

0.58

0.27

115%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

Intel: non-GAAP financial results, 2Q17 (US$b)

2Q17

2Q16

Y/Y

Revenues

14.8

13.5

9%

Gross margin

63%

61.8%

1.2pp

R&D and MG&A

5.1

5.2

0%

Operating income

4.2

3.2

30%

Tax rate

22.5%

20.4%

2.1pp

Net income

3.5

2.9

23%

EPS (US$)

0.72

0.59

22%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

Intel: Financial results forecast, 3Q17 (US$)

3Q17

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Range

Revenues

15.7 billion

15.7 billion

+/- 500 million

Gross margin percentage

61%

63%

+/- a couple pp

R&D plus MG&A spending

5.2 billion

5.1 billion

approximately

Restructuring and other charges

0

0

approximately

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in operating expenses

50 million

0

approximately

Impact of equity investments and interest and other, net

300 million

300 million

approximately

Depreciation

1.8 billion

1.8 billion

approximately

Operating income

4.3 billion

4.8 billion

approximately

Tax rate

24%

24%

approximately

Earnings per share

0.72

0.80

+/- 0.05

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

Intel: Financial results forecast, 2017 (US$)

Full-year 2017

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Range

Revenues

61.3 billion

61.3 billion

+/- 500 million

Gross margin percentage

61%

63%

+/- a couple pp

R&D plus MG&A spending

20.8 billion

20.7 billion

approximately

Restructuring and other charges

200 million

0

approximately

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in operating expenses

175 million

0

approximately

Impact of equity investments and interest and other, net

1.4 billion

1.0 billion

approximately

Depreciation

7.0 billion

7.0 billion

+/- 200 million

Operating income

16.4 billion

17.9 billion

approximately

Tax rate

27%

23%

approximately

Earnings per share

2.66

3.00

+/- 5%

Full-year capital spending

12 billion

12 billion

+/- 500 million

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

