Intel reports record 2Q17 revenues of US$14.8 billion

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 28 July 2017]

Intel has reported second-quarter revenues of US$14.8 billion, up 9% on year. After adjusting for the Intel Security Group (ISecG) transaction, second-quarter revenues grew 14% from a year ago. Operating income was US$3.8 billion, up 190% on year, and non-GAAP operating income was US$4.2 billion, up 30%. EPS was US$0.58, up 115% on year, and non-GAAP EPS was US$0.72, up 22%.

The company also generated approximately US$4.7 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of US$1.3 billion, and used US$1.3 billion to repurchase 36 million shares. Intel is raising its full-year revenue outlook by US$1.3 billion to US$61.3 billion and raising its EPS outlook to US$2.66 (GAAP) and US$3 (non-GAAP), which is a 15% increase over the previous guidance.

Intel: Key business unit revenues, 2Q17 (US$b) 2Q17 Y/Y Client Computing Group 8.2 12% Data Center Group 4.4 9% Internet of Things Group 0.72 26% Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group 0.87 58% Programmable Solutions Group 0.44 (5%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

Intel: GAAP financial results, 2Q17 (US$b) 2Q17 2Q16 Y/Y Revenues 14.8 13.5 9% Gross margin 61.6% 58.9% 2.7pp R&D and MG&A 5.1 5.2 0% Operating income 3.8 1.3 190% Tax rate 38.6% 20.4% 18.2pp Net income 2.8 1.3 111% EPS (US$) 0.58 0.27 115%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

Intel: non-GAAP financial results, 2Q17 (US$b) 2Q17 2Q16 Y/Y Revenues 14.8 13.5 9% Gross margin 63% 61.8% 1.2pp R&D and MG&A 5.1 5.2 0% Operating income 4.2 3.2 30% Tax rate 22.5% 20.4% 2.1pp Net income 3.5 2.9 23% EPS (US$) 0.72 0.59 22%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

Intel: Financial results forecast, 3Q17 (US$) 3Q17 GAAP Non-GAAP Range Revenues 15.7 billion 15.7 billion +/- 500 million Gross margin percentage 61% 63% +/- a couple pp R&D plus MG&A spending 5.2 billion 5.1 billion approximately Restructuring and other charges 0 0 approximately Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in operating expenses 50 million 0 approximately Impact of equity investments and interest and other, net 300 million 300 million approximately Depreciation 1.8 billion 1.8 billion approximately Operating income 4.3 billion 4.8 billion approximately Tax rate 24% 24% approximately Earnings per share 0.72 0.80 +/- 0.05

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

Intel: Financial results forecast, 2017 (US$) Full-year 2017 GAAP Non-GAAP Range Revenues 61.3 billion 61.3 billion +/- 500 million Gross margin percentage 61% 63% +/- a couple pp R&D plus MG&A spending 20.8 billion 20.7 billion approximately Restructuring and other charges 200 million 0 approximately Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in operating expenses 175 million 0 approximately Impact of equity investments and interest and other, net 1.4 billion 1.0 billion approximately Depreciation 7.0 billion 7.0 billion +/- 200 million Operating income 16.4 billion 17.9 billion approximately Tax rate 27% 23% approximately Earnings per share 2.66 3.00 +/- 5% Full-year capital spending 12 billion 12 billion +/- 500 million

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017