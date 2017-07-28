Intel reports record 2Q17 revenues of US$14.8 billion

Intel has reported second-quarter revenues of US$14.8 billion, up 9% on year. After adjusting for the Intel Security Group (ISecG) transaction, second-quarter revenues grew 14% from a year ago. Operating income was US$3.8 billion, up 190% on year, and non-GAAP operating income was US$4.2 billion, up 30%. EPS was US$0.58, up 115% on year, and non-GAAP EPS was US$0.72, up 22%.
The company also generated approximately US$4.7 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of US$1.3 billion, and used US$1.3 billion to repurchase 36 million shares. Intel is raising its full-year revenue outlook by US$1.3 billion to US$61.3 billion and raising its EPS outlook to US$2.66 (GAAP) and US$3 (non-GAAP), which is a 15% increase over the previous guidance.
Intel: Key business unit revenues, 2Q17 (US$b)
2Q17
Y/Y
Client Computing Group
8.2
12%
Data Center Group
4.4
9%
Internet of Things Group
0.72
26%
Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group
0.87
58%
Programmable Solutions Group
0.44
(5%)
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017
Intel: GAAP financial results, 2Q17 (US$b)
2Q17
2Q16
Y/Y
Revenues
14.8
13.5
9%
Gross margin
61.6%
58.9%
2.7pp
R&D and MG&A
5.1
5.2
0%
Operating income
3.8
1.3
190%
Tax rate
38.6%
20.4%
18.2pp
Net income
2.8
1.3
111%
EPS (US$)
0.58
0.27
115%
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017
Intel: non-GAAP financial results, 2Q17 (US$b)
2Q17
2Q16
Y/Y
Revenues
14.8
13.5
9%
Gross margin
63%
61.8%
1.2pp
R&D and MG&A
5.1
5.2
0%
Operating income
4.2
3.2
30%
Tax rate
22.5%
20.4%
2.1pp
Net income
3.5
2.9
23%
EPS (US$)
0.72
0.59
22%
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017
Intel: Financial results forecast, 3Q17 (US$)
3Q17
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Range
Revenues
15.7 billion
15.7 billion
+/- 500 million
Gross margin percentage
61%
63%
+/- a couple pp
R&D plus MG&A spending
5.2 billion
5.1 billion
approximately
Restructuring and other charges
0
0
approximately
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in operating expenses
50 million
0
approximately
Impact of equity investments and interest and other, net
300 million
300 million
approximately
Depreciation
1.8 billion
1.8 billion
approximately
Operating income
4.3 billion
4.8 billion
approximately
Tax rate
24%
24%
approximately
Earnings per share
0.72
0.80
+/- 0.05
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017
Intel: Financial results forecast, 2017 (US$)
Full-year 2017
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Range
Revenues
61.3 billion
61.3 billion
+/- 500 million
Gross margin percentage
61%
63%
+/- a couple pp
R&D plus MG&A spending
20.8 billion
20.7 billion
approximately
Restructuring and other charges
200 million
0
approximately
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in operating expenses
175 million
0
approximately
Impact of equity investments and interest and other, net
1.4 billion
1.0 billion
approximately
Depreciation
7.0 billion
7.0 billion
+/- 200 million
Operating income
16.4 billion
17.9 billion
approximately
Tax rate
27%
23%
approximately
Earnings per share
2.66
3.00
+/- 5%
Full-year capital spending
12 billion
12 billion
+/- 500 million
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017