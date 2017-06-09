Taipei, Saturday, June 10, 2017 13:27 (GMT+8)
ASMedia Technology expects 1H17 revenues to hike 80% on year
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

IC design house ASMedia Technology, mainly because of shipments of Ryzen chipsets beginning in the first quarter of 2017, and booming shipments of USB 3.1 Gen2 hub controller ICs, expects consolidated revenues for the first half of 2017 to hike about 80% on year, according to the company. Shareholders have approved the proposed distribution of a dividend of NT$5.02 (US$0.17), NT$4.50 in cash and NT$0.52 in stock, for 2016.

For the second half, ASMedia's revenues are expected to grow even higher thanks to new platforms released by AMD and Intel, according to company president Lin Che-wei, adding that the company will enjoy a second wave of growth in 2018,

Since Intel's Z370 chipsets, which will be paired with the CPU giant's next-generation Coffee Lake processors, will not natively support USB 3.1, Lin expects demand for its USB 3.1 chips from motherboard players to rise.

In addition to SATA-, PCIe- and USB 3.1-related product lines, ASMedia has also been promoting its RAID and PCIe bridge chip products in the industrial PC (IPC) and network storage markets.

In anticipation of Intel's next-generation 300-series chipsets which are expected to natively support USB 3.1 and are scheduled to be released in 2018, ASMedia has already begun developing USB 3.2-related products to maintain its revenue growth, related solutions should be ready for launch in 2018.

