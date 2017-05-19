Taipei, Saturday, May 20, 2017 05:45 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
29°C
Apple to ship 5-6 million 10.5-inch iPad Pro tablets in 2017, say Taiwan makers
Siu Han, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 19 May 2017]

The upstream supply chain's shipments for Apple's new 10.5-inch iPad Pro have been increasing recently and the device's monthly shipment volume is expected to grow to 600,000 units in July, up from around 500,000 units currently, helping its annual shipments to reach five million units in 2017, according to some market watchers. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro began mass production in March-April.

As for Apple's recently launched inexpensive 9.7-inch iPad, demand for the tablet is expected to pick up strongly starting the end of the second quarter and will reach the peak in the third quarter, increasing the device's monthly shipments to over four million units in June and July, the market watchers noted.

Apple is also rumored to upgrade its 12.9-inch iPad Pro for 2017, but the product's mass production schedule is still not clear so far. Some market watchers expect the mass production will begin in June with stable shipments in the third quarter.

Sources from the upstream supply chain noted that Apple's inexpensive 9.7-inch iPad is expected to accelerate Apple's pace on phasing out the iPad mini 4 from the market.

However, despite Apple's new strategy for its product mix, the market watchers still expect Apple's tablet shipments in 2017 to drop from a year ago.

Digitimes Research's figures also show that worldwide tablet shipments were around 8.74 million units in the first quarter and the release of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro should shore up the second quarter's tablet shipments to 8.9 million units.

UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link