Sony gives priority to Apple, China-based vendors for CIS capacity

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 June 2017]

Sony has given priority to Apple, and China-based Huawei, Oppo and Vivo for CMOS image sensor (CIS) capacity, according to industry sources.

Sony is shipping CIS to the top-3 China-based smartphone vendors for their high-end devices, while Apple remains its largest client, said the sources.

Sony's limited availability has prompted other smartphone companies, such as Asustek Computer and HTC, to source CIS from other suppliers including OmniVision and Samsung, the sources indicated.

Samsung is supplying CIS mainly for its own smartphones. OmniVision is focusing more on the entry-level and mid-range smartphone segment whereas Sony specializes in CIS for mid- to high-end smartphones.