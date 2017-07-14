Taipei, Saturday, July 15, 2017 02:36 (GMT+8)
50 Japan-based PV firms shut down in 1H17, says Nikkei
Fan Jen-chi, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 July 2017]

50 Japan-based companies engaged in PV related business were insolvent and forced to close operations in the first half of 2017, 2.2 times that for the first half of 2016. Total debts amounted to JPY20.4 billion (US$179 million), Japan-based Nikkei cited Teikoku Databank, the largest Japan-based credit research company, as indicating.

The shutdowns were mainly because of the government's progressive reduction in PV feed-in tariffs causing domestic PV demand to shrink.

Companies included brokers in PV power generation, EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) undertakers, solar cell and PV module makers, and PV component and peripheral makers. Most were small- and medium-size enterprises, with 92% having paid-in capital of less than JPY50 million and 88% having debts of less than JPY500 million. However, there were four companies each with debts of more than JPY1 billion. 97% went bankrupt with no corporate restructuring plans.

Categories: Green energy Solar

Tags: Japan Nikkei PV

