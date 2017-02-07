MediaTek comments on lawsuit brought by AMD

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 February 2017]

MediaTek has issued a company filing through the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) responding to media reports indicating AMD is accusing MediaTek and three other companies of infringing its graphics processing patents.

MediaTek said the case has entered judicial processes in the US. It added that based on the currently available information, "this litigation matter has not had any material impact on the company's operations."

AMD has filed a legal complaint with the US International Trade Commission (ITC) against MediaTek, LG, Sigma Designs and Vizio accusing them of infringing three of its graphics processing patents. The allegedly infringing products are MediaTek's Helio P10 SoC used by LG in certain smartphone models, and Sigma's SX7 SoC adopted in Vizio's advanced TVs.