Nanya November revenues hit 8-year high

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 December 2017]

DRAM player Nanya Technology saw its consolidated revenues rise 13.3% on month and 43.2% on year to an eight-year high of NT$5.744 billion (US$191.33 million) in November.

Increased DRAM prices and an improvement in yield rates of its 20nm process helped boost Nanya November revenues, according to industry sources.

For the first 11 months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$48.966 billion, increasing 31% from a year earlier.

The company has managed to ramp up the production of its 20nm chips to 38,000 wafer starts in December, compared to 10,000 wafers a month on average in the third quarter of 2017, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, Nanya is expected to see its revenues grow 20% sequentially to NT$16 billion with a gross margin of over 45%, said the report.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.40 to close at NT$73.80 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the December 7 session.