China DRAM startup to enter 19nm chip production in February 2018
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 June 2017]

Hefei Rui-Li (transliterated from Chinese) Integrated Circuit will start making DRAM chips using 19nm process technology around the end of February 2018, according to industry sources.

Formerly named Hefei Chang Xin, Rui-Li IC will start installing equipment at its new 12-inch fab at the end of 2017 which is ahead of schedule, said the sources. Rui-Li has started negotiating with silicon wafer providers to ensure a sufficient supply.

Rui-Li's 12-inch fab will directly enter the manufacture of 19nm DRAM chips, the sources indicated. Rui-Li will start making the first batch of its DRAM products built using the node technology at the end of February 2018, the sources said.

In addition, speculation has circulated recently in China's memory industry that Yangtze River Storage Technology (YMTC) acting chairman Charles Kau has been in touch Yukio Sakamoto, the former president of Elpida Memory.

Kau was quoted in previous reports saying YMTC is considering developing its own DRAM manufacturing technology, and may enter 18/20nm production. YMTC has a more clear goal for its NAND flash business with plans to offer samples of 32-layer 3D NAND products at the end of 2017 and enter mass production of 64-layer NAND chips in 2019.

