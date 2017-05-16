Digitimes Research: Over 35 million tablets to be shipped globally in 2Q17

Summer Kuo and Jim Hsiao, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Tuesday 16 May 2017]

There will be 35.08 million tablets shipped globally during the second quarter of 2017, decreasing 5.7% on quarter and 13.7% on year, according to Digitimes Research.

iPad models will account for 25.4% of the shipments, tablets launched or to be launched by other international vendors for 47.3% and white-box units for 27.3%, Digitimes Research indicated.

Apple will be the largest vendor accounting for 25.4% of the shipments, followed by Samsung Electronics with 15.1%, Amazon with 7.4%, Huawei Technologies with 6.6%, Lenovo with 6.6%, Asustek Computer with 3.3%, TCL with 1.7%, Microsoft with 1.5% and Acer with 1.3%.

Taiwan-based ODMs and OEMs will together ship 11.5 million tablets in the quarter, slipping 3.4% on quarter and 16.1% on year. Foxconn Electronics will account for 73.1% of the shipments, Compal Electronics for 11.4%, Pegatron for 8.1%, Quanta Computer for 4.7% and Inventec for 1.8%.