Pegatron sees decreasing 2016 revenues

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

Pegatron Technology has announced consolidated revenues of NT$1,157.7 billion (US$39.01 billion) for May, down 4.6% on year with gross margins reaching around 5.4%, net profits of NT$19.3 billion, down 19% on year, and EPS of NT$7.50.

Commenting on its dropping performance in 2016, the company noted that weak product demand and the mobile device market turning mature seriously hurt its sales. Since mobile devices have not seen any major upgrades in specifications for a long time, many consumers have postponed new smartphone purchases.

To minimize the impact, Pegatron has also been expanding into new product and application development.

With virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) being gradually pushed into the industrial PC (IPC) and education-related markets, Pegatron's R&D is expected to give an advantage to the company to compete for related orders.

Pegatron will gradually upgrade its production lines to feature automation to improve efficiency.