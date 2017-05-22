Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of US$1.462 billion in January-April, says MOEA

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 991 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$1.462 billion in January-April 2017, respectively decreasing 2.75% and 4.68% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on May 22.
In the same period, MOEA approved 147 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$4.544 billion, respectively slipping 21.81% and growing 42.70% on year.
Also in January-April, the MOEA approved 46 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$54.37 million. On the other hand, there were 173 approved projects for direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total amount of US$2.339 billion, rising 121.79% and dropping 23.97% respectively on year.
MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, January-April 2017 (US$m)
Foreign direct investment
Outward investment
Country/area
Total value for approved projects
Proportion of grand total value
Country/area
Total value for approved projects
Proportion of grand total value
British Islands in Caribbean
574.183
39.28%
British Islands in Caribbean
2,244.139
49.39%
Japan
221.119
15.13%
Singapore
610.164
13.43%
US
127.213
8.70%
Australia
591.106
13.01%
Samoa
104.451
7.15%
Thailand
498.917
10.98%
Hong Kong
100.532
6.88%
Vietnam
120.294
2.65%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017