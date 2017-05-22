Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of US$1.462 billion in January-April, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 22 May 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 991 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$1.462 billion in January-April 2017, respectively decreasing 2.75% and 4.68% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on May 22.

In the same period, MOEA approved 147 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$4.544 billion, respectively slipping 21.81% and growing 42.70% on year.

Also in January-April, the MOEA approved 46 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$54.37 million. On the other hand, there were 173 approved projects for direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total amount of US$2.339 billion, rising 121.79% and dropping 23.97% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, January-April 2017 (US$m) Foreign direct investment Outward investment Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value British Islands in Caribbean 574.183 39.28% British Islands in Caribbean 2,244.139 49.39% Japan 221.119 15.13% Singapore 610.164 13.43% US 127.213 8.70% Australia 591.106 13.01% Samoa 104.451 7.15% Thailand 498.917 10.98% Hong Kong 100.532 6.88% Vietnam 120.294 2.65%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017