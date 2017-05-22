Taipei, Wednesday, May 24, 2017 22:48 (GMT+8)
Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of US$1.462 billion in January-April, says MOEA
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 22 May 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 991 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$1.462 billion in January-April 2017, respectively decreasing 2.75% and 4.68% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on May 22.

In the same period, MOEA approved 147 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$4.544 billion, respectively slipping 21.81% and growing 42.70% on year.

Also in January-April, the MOEA approved 46 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$54.37 million. On the other hand, there were 173 approved projects for direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total amount of US$2.339 billion, rising 121.79% and dropping 23.97% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, January-April 2017 (US$m)

Foreign direct investment

Outward investment

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

British Islands in Caribbean

574.183

39.28%

British Islands in Caribbean

2,244.139

49.39%

Japan

221.119

15.13%

Singapore

610.164

13.43%

US

127.213

8.70%

Australia

591.106

13.01%

Samoa

104.451

7.15%

Thailand

498.917

10.98%

Hong Kong

100.532

6.88%

Vietnam

120.294

2.65%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017

