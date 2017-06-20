Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$3.3 billion in January-May, says MOEA

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 1,260 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$3.316 billion in January-May 2017, decreasing 6.39% and 35.20% on year, according to MOEA statistics.
In the same period, MOEA approved 180 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$4.910 billion, slipping 18.55% and 35.52% on year.
Also in January-May, MOEA approved 55 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$143.57 million, and approved 214 projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals totaling US$2.573 billion, rising 120.62% and dropping 24.40%, respectively, on year.
MOEA: Taiwan top-5 investment partners, January-May 2017 (US$m)
Foreign direct investment
Outward investment
Country/area
Total value for approved projects
Proportion of grand total value
Country/area
Total value for approved projects
Proportion of grand total value
Netherlands
1,644.767
49.60%
British Islands in Caribbean
2,346.488
47.79%
British Islands in Caribbean
662.674
19.98%
Singapore
618.350
12.59%
Japan
260.566
7.86%
Australia
591.016
12.04%
Samoa
132.513
4.00%
Thailand
504.789
10.28%
US
131.210
3.96%
Vietnam
138.094
2.81%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017