Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$3.3 billion in January-May, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 20 June 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 1,260 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$3.316 billion in January-May 2017, decreasing 6.39% and 35.20% on year, according to MOEA statistics.

In the same period, MOEA approved 180 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$4.910 billion, slipping 18.55% and 35.52% on year.

Also in January-May, MOEA approved 55 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$143.57 million, and approved 214 projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals totaling US$2.573 billion, rising 120.62% and dropping 24.40%, respectively, on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 investment partners, January-May 2017 (US$m) Foreign direct investment Outward investment Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value Netherlands 1,644.767 49.60% British Islands in Caribbean 2,346.488 47.79% British Islands in Caribbean 662.674 19.98% Singapore 618.350 12.59% Japan 260.566 7.86% Australia 591.016 12.04% Samoa 132.513 4.00% Thailand 504.789 10.28% US 131.210 3.96% Vietnam 138.094 2.81%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017