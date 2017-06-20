Taipei, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 19:50 (GMT+8)
Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$3.3 billion in January-May, says MOEA
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 20 June 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 1,260 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$3.316 billion in January-May 2017, decreasing 6.39% and 35.20% on year, according to MOEA statistics.

In the same period, MOEA approved 180 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$4.910 billion, slipping 18.55% and 35.52% on year.

Also in January-May, MOEA approved 55 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$143.57 million, and approved 214 projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals totaling US$2.573 billion, rising 120.62% and dropping 24.40%, respectively, on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 investment partners, January-May 2017 (US$m)

Foreign direct investment

Outward investment

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

Netherlands

1,644.767

49.60%

British Islands in Caribbean

2,346.488

47.79%

British Islands in Caribbean

662.674

19.98%

Singapore

618.350

12.59%

Japan

260.566

7.86%

Australia

591.016

12.04%

Samoa

132.513

4.00%

Thailand

504.789

10.28%

US

131.210

3.96%

Vietnam

138.094

2.81%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

