Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of nearly US$367 million in January, says MOEA

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 198 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$366.86 million in January 2017, respectively decreasing 30.04% and 27.11% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on February 20.
In the same period, the MOEA approved 32 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$461.75 million, respectively slipping 30.00% and growing 113.69% on year.
Also in January, MOEA approved 13 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$31.80 million. On the other hand, there were 38 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total amount of US$592.23 million, rising 90.00% and 80.55% respectively on year.
|
MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, January 2017 (US$m)
|
Foreign direct investment
|
Outward investment
|
Country/area
|
Total value for approved projects
|
Proportion of grand total value
|
Country/area
|
Total value for approved projects
|
Proportion of grand total value
|
British Islands in Caribbean
|
134.782
|
36.74%
|
Singapore
|
222.152
|
48.11%
|
Japan
|
111.516
|
30.40%
|
Vietnam
|
64.477
|
13.96%
|
Samoa
|
36.522
|
9.96%
|
Philippines
|
45.000
|
9.75%
|
France
|
21.851
|
5.96%
|
British Islands in Caribbean
|
34.809
|
7.54%
|
Hong Kong
|
16.122
|
4.39%
|
Indonesia
|
29.632
|
6.42%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017