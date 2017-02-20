Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of nearly US$367 million in January, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 20 February 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 198 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$366.86 million in January 2017, respectively decreasing 30.04% and 27.11% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on February 20.

In the same period, the MOEA approved 32 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$461.75 million, respectively slipping 30.00% and growing 113.69% on year.

Also in January, MOEA approved 13 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$31.80 million. On the other hand, there were 38 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total amount of US$592.23 million, rising 90.00% and 80.55% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, January 2017 (US$m) Foreign direct investment Outward investment Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value British Islands in Caribbean 134.782 36.74% Singapore 222.152 48.11% Japan 111.516 30.40% Vietnam 64.477 13.96% Samoa 36.522 9.96% Philippines 45.000 9.75% France 21.851 5.96% British Islands in Caribbean 34.809 7.54% Hong Kong 16.122 4.39% Indonesia 29.632 6.42%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017