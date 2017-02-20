Taipei, Tuesday, February 21, 2017 18:52 (GMT+8)
Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of nearly US$367 million in January, says MOEA
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 20 February 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 198 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$366.86 million in January 2017, respectively decreasing 30.04% and 27.11% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on February 20.

In the same period, the MOEA approved 32 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$461.75 million, respectively slipping 30.00% and growing 113.69% on year.

Also in January, MOEA approved 13 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$31.80 million. On the other hand, there were 38 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total amount of US$592.23 million, rising 90.00% and 80.55% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, January 2017 (US$m)

Foreign direct investment

Outward investment

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

British Islands in Caribbean

134.782

36.74%

Singapore

222.152

48.11%

Japan

111.516

30.40%

Vietnam

64.477

13.96%

Samoa

36.522

9.96%

Philippines

45.000

9.75%

France

21.851

5.96%

British Islands in Caribbean

34.809

7.54%

Hong Kong

16.122

4.39%

Indonesia

29.632

6.42%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

