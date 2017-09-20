Taipei, Thursday, September 21, 2017 16:53 (GMT+8)
Taiwan foreign direct investment totals US$4.9 billion in January-August
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

Taiwan approved 2,146 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) totaling US$4.866 billion in January-August 2017, respectively decreasing 5.59% and 26.56% on year, according to government statistics.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 320 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$7.746 billion during the eight-month period, respectively slipping 6.98% and 14.25% on year.

MOEA approved 94 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$167.50 million during the period. And 331 direct investment projects in China proposed by Taiwan investors were approved, totaling US$5.754 billion.

MOEA: Taiwan investment situations, Jan-Aug 2017 (US$m)

Foreign direct investment

Outward investment

Country/area

Value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total

Country/area

Value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total

Netherlands

1,763.984

36.25%

British Islands in Caribbean

3,676.152

47.46%

British Islands in Caribbean

1,172.316

24.09%

Singapore

869.487

11.22%

Japan

454.061

9.33%

Australia

592.247

7.65%

Canada

250.443

5.15%

Thailand

531.363

6.86%

Samoa

243.683

5.01%

US

390.762

5.04%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017

