Taiwan foreign direct investment totals US$4.9 billion in January-August

Taiwan approved 2,146 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) totaling US$4.866 billion in January-August 2017, respectively decreasing 5.59% and 26.56% on year, according to government statistics.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 320 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$7.746 billion during the eight-month period, respectively slipping 6.98% and 14.25% on year.
MOEA approved 94 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$167.50 million during the period. And 331 direct investment projects in China proposed by Taiwan investors were approved, totaling US$5.754 billion.
MOEA: Taiwan investment situations, Jan-Aug 2017 (US$m)
Foreign direct investment
Outward investment
Country/area
Value for approved projects
Proportion of grand total
Country/area
Value for approved projects
Proportion of grand total
Netherlands
1,763.984
36.25%
British Islands in Caribbean
3,676.152
47.46%
British Islands in Caribbean
1,172.316
24.09%
Singapore
869.487
11.22%
Japan
454.061
9.33%
Australia
592.247
7.65%
Canada
250.443
5.15%
Thailand
531.363
6.86%
Samoa
243.683
5.01%
US
390.762
5.04%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017