Taiwan foreign direct investment totals US$4.9 billion in January-August

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

Taiwan approved 2,146 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) totaling US$4.866 billion in January-August 2017, respectively decreasing 5.59% and 26.56% on year, according to government statistics.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 320 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$7.746 billion during the eight-month period, respectively slipping 6.98% and 14.25% on year.

MOEA approved 94 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$167.50 million during the period. And 331 direct investment projects in China proposed by Taiwan investors were approved, totaling US$5.754 billion.

MOEA: Taiwan investment situations, Jan-Aug 2017 (US$m) Foreign direct investment Outward investment Country/area Value for approved projects Proportion of grand total Country/area Value for approved projects Proportion of grand total Netherlands 1,763.984 36.25% British Islands in Caribbean 3,676.152 47.46% British Islands in Caribbean 1,172.316 24.09% Singapore 869.487 11.22% Japan 454.061 9.33% Australia 592.247 7.65% Canada 250.443 5.15% Thailand 531.363 6.86% Samoa 243.683 5.01% US 390.762 5.04%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017