Taipei, Friday, July 21, 2017 23:52 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
37°C
Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$3.7 billion in January-June, says MOEA
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 20 July 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 1,558 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$3.773 billion in January-June 2017, respectively decreasing 4.12% and 31.44% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on July 20.

In the same period, MOEA approved 225 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$5.376 billion, slipping 12.79% and 34.52% on year.

Also in January-June, MOEA approved 67 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$154.08 million, and approved 258 projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total amount of US$4.192 billion, rising 113.22% and 2.22% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 investment partners, January-June 2017 (US$m)

Foreign direct investment

Outward investment

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

Netherlands

1,645.874

43.63%

British Islands in Caribbean

2,434.449

45.29%

British Islands in Caribbean

932.582

24.72%

Singapore

618.850

11.51%

Japan

285.441

7.57%

Australia

591.016

10.99%

Samoa

157.155

4.17%

Thailand

508.877

9.47%

Hong Kong

137.740

3.65%

US

285.138

5.30%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

WCIT
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link