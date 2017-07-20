Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$3.7 billion in January-June, says MOEA

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 1,558 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$3.773 billion in January-June 2017, respectively decreasing 4.12% and 31.44% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on July 20.
In the same period, MOEA approved 225 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$5.376 billion, slipping 12.79% and 34.52% on year.
Also in January-June, MOEA approved 67 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$154.08 million, and approved 258 projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total amount of US$4.192 billion, rising 113.22% and 2.22% respectively on year.
MOEA: Taiwan top-5 investment partners, January-June 2017 (US$m)
Foreign direct investment
Outward investment
Country/area
Total value for approved projects
Proportion of grand total value
Country/area
Total value for approved projects
Proportion of grand total value
Netherlands
1,645.874
43.63%
British Islands in Caribbean
2,434.449
45.29%
British Islands in Caribbean
932.582
24.72%
Singapore
618.850
11.51%
Japan
285.441
7.57%
Australia
591.016
10.99%
Samoa
157.155
4.17%
Thailand
508.877
9.47%
Hong Kong
137.740
3.65%
US
285.138
5.30%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017