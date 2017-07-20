Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$3.7 billion in January-June, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 20 July 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 1,558 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$3.773 billion in January-June 2017, respectively decreasing 4.12% and 31.44% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on July 20.

In the same period, MOEA approved 225 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$5.376 billion, slipping 12.79% and 34.52% on year.

Also in January-June, MOEA approved 67 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$154.08 million, and approved 258 projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total amount of US$4.192 billion, rising 113.22% and 2.22% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 investment partners, January-June 2017 (US$m) Foreign direct investment Outward investment Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value Netherlands 1,645.874 43.63% British Islands in Caribbean 2,434.449 45.29% British Islands in Caribbean 932.582 24.72% Singapore 618.850 11.51% Japan 285.441 7.57% Australia 591.016 10.99% Samoa 157.155 4.17% Thailand 508.877 9.47% Hong Kong 137.740 3.65% US 285.138 5.30%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017