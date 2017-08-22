Taiwan sees foreign direct investment of US$4.4 billion in January-July, says MOEA

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has disclosed it approved 1,853 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) totaling US$4.407 billion in January-July 2017, respectively decreasing 4.88% and 27.39% on year.
In the same period, MOEA approved 269 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$5.835 billion, respectively slipping 6.27% and 31.55% on year.
Also in January-July, MOEA approved 79 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$157.8 million, and 289 projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$5.108 billion, rising 112.50% and falling 12.21% respectively on year.
MOEA: Taiwan investments, January-July 2017 (US$m)
Foreign direct investment
Outward investment
Country/area
Total value for approved projects
Proportion of grand total value
Country/area
Total value for approved projects
Proportion of grand total value
Netherlands
1,763.984
40.03%
British Islands in Caribbean
2,542.596
42.04%
British Islands in Caribbean
1,026.766
23.30%
Singapore
676.333
11.59%
Japan
322.953
7.55%
Australia
591.100
10.13%
Canada
249.858
5.67%
Thailand
526.469
9.02%
Samoa
189.343
4.30%
US
368.094
6.31%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017