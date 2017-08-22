Taipei, Wednesday, August 23, 2017 00:44 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
35°C
Taiwan sees foreign direct investment of US$4.4 billion in January-July, says MOEA
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has disclosed it approved 1,853 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) totaling US$4.407 billion in January-July 2017, respectively decreasing 4.88% and 27.39% on year.

In the same period, MOEA approved 269 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$5.835 billion, respectively slipping 6.27% and 31.55% on year.

Also in January-July, MOEA approved 79 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$157.8 million, and 289 projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$5.108 billion, rising 112.50% and falling 12.21% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan investments, January-July 2017 (US$m)

Foreign direct investment

Outward investment

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

Netherlands

1,763.984

40.03%

British Islands in Caribbean

2,542.596

42.04%

British Islands in Caribbean

1,026.766

23.30%

Singapore

676.333

11.59%

Japan

322.953

7.55%

Australia

591.100

10.13%

Canada

249.858

5.67%

Thailand

526.469

9.02%

Samoa

189.343

4.30%

US

368.094

6.31%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

Realtime news

  • TowerJazz and Tacoma announce partnership for 8-inch fab in China

    Bits + chips | 7h 3min ago

  • Digitimes Research: AR players shift focus to develop platform products

    Before Going to Press | 3h 18min ago

  • Taiwan market: Smartphone-based credit card payment to be launched

    Before Going to Press | 3h 20min ago

  • Fujitsu plans to sell its handset business

    Before Going to Press | 3h 28min ago

  • China market: Smartphone vendors ready to launch all-screen models

    Before Going to Press | 3h 34min ago

  • Asustek, Acer to roll out Coffee Lake-based notebooks starting September

    Before Going to Press | 3h 34min ago

  • China market: DPVR unseats HTC as VR headset leader in 2Q17, says Canalys

    Before Going to Press | 3h 42min ago

  • Winbond announces equipment purchases

    Before Going to Press | 3h 48min ago

  • Copper foil maker Co-Tech net profits hit record high for 4th consecutive quarter

    Before Going to Press | 3h 50min ago

  • LTPS panel makers look to develop more target markets

    Before Going to Press | 4h 5min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link