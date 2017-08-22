Taiwan sees foreign direct investment of US$4.4 billion in January-July, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has disclosed it approved 1,853 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) totaling US$4.407 billion in January-July 2017, respectively decreasing 4.88% and 27.39% on year.

In the same period, MOEA approved 269 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$5.835 billion, respectively slipping 6.27% and 31.55% on year.

Also in January-July, MOEA approved 79 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$157.8 million, and 289 projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$5.108 billion, rising 112.50% and falling 12.21% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan investments, January-July 2017 (US$m) Foreign direct investment Outward investment Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value Netherlands 1,763.984 40.03% British Islands in Caribbean 2,542.596 42.04% British Islands in Caribbean 1,026.766 23.30% Singapore 676.333 11.59% Japan 322.953 7.55% Australia 591.100 10.13% Canada 249.858 5.67% Thailand 526.469 9.02% Samoa 189.343 4.30% US 368.094 6.31%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017