Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$571 million in January-February, says MOEA
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 20 March 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 453 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$571.57 million in January-February 2017, respectively decreasing 7.74% and 38.65% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on March 20.

In the same period, the MOEA approved 77 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$758.52 million, respectively growing 1.32% and 57.65% on year.

Also in January-February, the MOEA approved 27 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$34.92 million. On the other hand, there were 76 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total amount of US$1.174 billion, rising 105.41% and dropping 40.10% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, January-February 2017 (US$m)

Foreign direct investment

Outward investment

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of total value

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of total value

British Islands in Caribbean

178.040

31.15%

Singapore

307.355

40.52%

Japan

139.846

24.47%

British Islands in Caribbean

106.565

14.05%

Samoa

49.519

8.66%

Vietnam

69.757

9.20%

Hong Kong

35.731

6.25%

Philippines

69.208

9.12%

France

21.882

3.83%

Hong Kong

30.051

3.96%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

