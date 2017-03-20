Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$571 million in January-February, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 20 March 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 453 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$571.57 million in January-February 2017, respectively decreasing 7.74% and 38.65% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on March 20.

In the same period, the MOEA approved 77 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$758.52 million, respectively growing 1.32% and 57.65% on year.

Also in January-February, the MOEA approved 27 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$34.92 million. On the other hand, there were 76 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total amount of US$1.174 billion, rising 105.41% and dropping 40.10% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, January-February 2017 (US$m) Foreign direct investment Outward investment Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of total value Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of total value British Islands in Caribbean 178.040 31.15% Singapore 307.355 40.52% Japan 139.846 24.47% British Islands in Caribbean 106.565 14.05% Samoa 49.519 8.66% Vietnam 69.757 9.20% Hong Kong 35.731 6.25% Philippines 69.208 9.12% France 21.882 3.83% Hong Kong 30.051 3.96%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017