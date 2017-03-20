Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$571 million in January-February, says MOEA

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 453 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$571.57 million in January-February 2017, respectively decreasing 7.74% and 38.65% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on March 20.
In the same period, the MOEA approved 77 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$758.52 million, respectively growing 1.32% and 57.65% on year.
Also in January-February, the MOEA approved 27 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$34.92 million. On the other hand, there were 76 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total amount of US$1.174 billion, rising 105.41% and dropping 40.10% respectively on year.
|
MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, January-February 2017 (US$m)
|
Foreign direct investment
|
Outward investment
|
Country/area
|
Total value for approved projects
|
Proportion of total value
|
Country/area
|
Total value for approved projects
|
Proportion of total value
|
British Islands in Caribbean
|
178.040
|
31.15%
|
Singapore
|
307.355
|
40.52%
|
Japan
|
139.846
|
24.47%
|
British Islands in Caribbean
|
106.565
|
14.05%
|
Samoa
|
49.519
|
8.66%
|
Vietnam
|
69.757
|
9.20%
|
Hong Kong
|
35.731
|
6.25%
|
Philippines
|
69.208
|
9.12%
|
France
|
21.882
|
3.83%
|
Hong Kong
|
30.051
|
3.96%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017