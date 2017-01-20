Taipei, Monday, January 23, 2017 06:34 (GMT+8)
Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$11 billion in 2016, says MOEA
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 20 January 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 3,414 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$11.037 billion in 2016, respectively decreasing 9.90% and increasing 130.09% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on January 20.

The large on-year growth in value was because Netherlands-based Micron Technology B.V. in May added investment in its Taiwan subsidiary Micron Memory Taiwan specifically to fund investment of US$3.334 billion for a 100% stake in Inotera Memories, and Netherlands-based ASML Holding N.V. in late September invested NT$102.000 billion in its wholly-owned Taiwan subsidiary Epsilon for investment in Hermes Microvision, MOEA indicated.

In the same period, MOEA approved 496 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$12.123 billion, respectively growing 7.36% and 12.82% on year.

MOEA approved 158 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises in 2016 with a total value of US$247.62 million. 252 direct investments in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals were approved with a total amount of US$9.184 billion, slipping 21.49% and 11.67% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 investment partners, 2016 (US$m)

Foreign direct investment

Outward investment

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

Netherlands

6,708.222

60.78%

Japan

4,504.219

37.15%

British Islands in Caribbean

1,541.464

13.97%

British Islands in Caribbean

2,718.111

22.43%

Hong Kong

596.163

5.40%

Singapore

1,553.887

12.82%

UK

407.625

3.69%

Netherlands

800.104

6.60%

Japan

346.875

3.14%

Vietnam

451.930

3.73%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

