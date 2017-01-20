Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$11 billion in 2016, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 20 January 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 3,414 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$11.037 billion in 2016, respectively decreasing 9.90% and increasing 130.09% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on January 20.

The large on-year growth in value was because Netherlands-based Micron Technology B.V. in May added investment in its Taiwan subsidiary Micron Memory Taiwan specifically to fund investment of US$3.334 billion for a 100% stake in Inotera Memories, and Netherlands-based ASML Holding N.V. in late September invested NT$102.000 billion in its wholly-owned Taiwan subsidiary Epsilon for investment in Hermes Microvision, MOEA indicated.

In the same period, MOEA approved 496 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$12.123 billion, respectively growing 7.36% and 12.82% on year.

MOEA approved 158 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises in 2016 with a total value of US$247.62 million. 252 direct investments in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals were approved with a total amount of US$9.184 billion, slipping 21.49% and 11.67% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 investment partners, 2016 (US$m) Foreign direct investment Outward investment Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value Netherlands 6,708.222 60.78% Japan 4,504.219 37.15% British Islands in Caribbean 1,541.464 13.97% British Islands in Caribbean 2,718.111 22.43% Hong Kong 596.163 5.40% Singapore 1,553.887 12.82% UK 407.625 3.69% Netherlands 800.104 6.60% Japan 346.875 3.14% Vietnam 451.930 3.73%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017