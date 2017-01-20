Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$11 billion in 2016, says MOEA

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 3,414 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$11.037 billion in 2016, respectively decreasing 9.90% and increasing 130.09% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on January 20.
The large on-year growth in value was because Netherlands-based Micron Technology B.V. in May added investment in its Taiwan subsidiary Micron Memory Taiwan specifically to fund investment of US$3.334 billion for a 100% stake in Inotera Memories, and Netherlands-based ASML Holding N.V. in late September invested NT$102.000 billion in its wholly-owned Taiwan subsidiary Epsilon for investment in Hermes Microvision, MOEA indicated.
In the same period, MOEA approved 496 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$12.123 billion, respectively growing 7.36% and 12.82% on year.
MOEA approved 158 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises in 2016 with a total value of US$247.62 million. 252 direct investments in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals were approved with a total amount of US$9.184 billion, slipping 21.49% and 11.67% respectively on year.
|
MOEA: Taiwan top-5 investment partners, 2016 (US$m)
|
Foreign direct investment
|
Outward investment
|
Country/area
|
Total value for approved projects
|
Proportion of grand total value
|
Country/area
|
Total value for approved projects
|
Proportion of grand total value
|
Netherlands
|
6,708.222
|
60.78%
|
Japan
|
4,504.219
|
37.15%
|
British Islands in Caribbean
|
1,541.464
|
13.97%
|
British Islands in Caribbean
|
2,718.111
|
22.43%
|
Hong Kong
|
596.163
|
5.40%
|
Singapore
|
1,553.887
|
12.82%
|
UK
|
407.625
|
3.69%
|
Netherlands
|
800.104
|
6.60%
|
Japan
|
346.875
|
3.14%
|
Vietnam
|
451.930
|
3.73%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017