Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$1 billion in January-March, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 20 April 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 757 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$1.094 billion in January-March 2017, respectively increasing 2.16% and decreasing 12.86% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on April 20.

In the same period, MOEA approved 116 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$4.363 billion, respectively slipping 17.14% and growing 50.44% on year.

Also in January-March, MOEA approved 38 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$53.70 million. On the other hand, there were 133 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total amount of US$1.977 billion, rising 121.67% and dropping 22.28% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 foreign investment partners, January-March 2017 (US$m) Foreign direct investment Outward investment Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value British Islands in Caribbean 368.499 33.69% British Islands in Caribbean 2,131.253 48.84% Japan 199.940 18.28% Singapore 609.276 13.96% US 123.718 11.31% Australia 590.289 13.53% Samoa 78.864 7.21% Thailand 498.767 11.43% Hong Kong 63.559 5.81% Vietnam 100.539 2.30%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017