Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$1 billion in January-March, says MOEA
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 20 April 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 757 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$1.094 billion in January-March 2017, respectively increasing 2.16% and decreasing 12.86% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on April 20.

In the same period, MOEA approved 116 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$4.363 billion, respectively slipping 17.14% and growing 50.44% on year.

Also in January-March, MOEA approved 38 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$53.70 million. On the other hand, there were 133 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total amount of US$1.977 billion, rising 121.67% and dropping 22.28% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 foreign investment partners, January-March 2017 (US$m)

Foreign direct investment

Outward investment

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

British Islands in Caribbean

368.499

33.69%

British Islands in Caribbean

2,131.253

48.84%

Japan

199.940

18.28%

Singapore

609.276

13.96%

US

123.718

11.31%

Australia

590.289

13.53%

Samoa

78.864

7.21%

Thailand

498.767

11.43%

Hong Kong

63.559

5.81%

Vietnam

100.539

2.30%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

