Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$1 billion in January-March, says MOEA

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 757 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$1.094 billion in January-March 2017, respectively increasing 2.16% and decreasing 12.86% on year, according to MOEA statistics released on April 20.
In the same period, MOEA approved 116 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total value of US$4.363 billion, respectively slipping 17.14% and growing 50.44% on year.
Also in January-March, MOEA approved 38 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$53.70 million. On the other hand, there were 133 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based companies or individuals with a total amount of US$1.977 billion, rising 121.67% and dropping 22.28% respectively on year.
MOEA: Taiwan top-5 foreign investment partners, January-March 2017 (US$m)
Foreign direct investment
Outward investment
Country/area
Total value for approved projects
Proportion of grand total value
Country/area
Total value for approved projects
Proportion of grand total value
British Islands in Caribbean
368.499
33.69%
British Islands in Caribbean
2,131.253
48.84%
Japan
199.940
18.28%
Singapore
609.276
13.96%
US
123.718
11.31%
Australia
590.289
13.53%
Samoa
78.864
7.21%
Thailand
498.767
11.43%
Hong Kong
63.559
5.81%
Vietnam
100.539
2.30%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017