Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of US$5.2 billion in January-September

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 2,494 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$5.186 billion in January-September 2017, decreasing 2.16% and 48.57%, respectively, on year, according to MOEA statistics.
In the same period, MOEA approved 362 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based investors with a total value of US$8.130 billion, down 3.98% and 15.05%, respectively, on year.
Also in the January-September period, MOEA approved 102 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$169.8 million and 382 projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$6.095 billion.
|
MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, January-September 2017 (US$m)
|
Foreign direct investment
|
Outward investment
|
Country/area
|
Total value for approved projects
|
Proportion of grand total value
|
Country/area
|
Total value for approved projects
|
Proportion of grand total value
|
Netherlands
|
1,818.124
|
35.06%
|
British Islands in Caribbean
|
3,744.833
|
46.06%
|
British Islands in Caribbean
|
1,276.463
|
24.62%
|
Singapore
|
914.181
|
11.24%
|
Japan
|
473.082
|
9.12%
|
Australia
|
593.082
|
7.29%
|
Samoa
|
286.447
|
5.52%
|
Thailand
|
537.235
|
6.61%
|
Canada
|
251.073
|
4.84%
|
US
|
422.948
|
5.20%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017