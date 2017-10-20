Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of US$5.2 billion in January-September

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 20 October 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 2,494 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$5.186 billion in January-September 2017, decreasing 2.16% and 48.57%, respectively, on year, according to MOEA statistics.

In the same period, MOEA approved 362 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based investors with a total value of US$8.130 billion, down 3.98% and 15.05%, respectively, on year.

Also in the January-September period, MOEA approved 102 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$169.8 million and 382 projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$6.095 billion.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, January-September 2017 (US$m) Foreign direct investment Outward investment Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value Netherlands 1,818.124 35.06% British Islands in Caribbean 3,744.833 46.06% British Islands in Caribbean 1,276.463 24.62% Singapore 914.181 11.24% Japan 473.082 9.12% Australia 593.082 7.29% Samoa 286.447 5.52% Thailand 537.235 6.61% Canada 251.073 4.84% US 422.948 5.20%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017