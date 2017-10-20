Taipei, Friday, October 20, 2017 20:12 (GMT+8)
Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of US$5.2 billion in January-September
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 20 October 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 2,494 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$5.186 billion in January-September 2017, decreasing 2.16% and 48.57%, respectively, on year, according to MOEA statistics.

In the same period, MOEA approved 362 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based investors with a total value of US$8.130 billion, down 3.98% and 15.05%, respectively, on year.

Also in the January-September period, MOEA approved 102 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$169.8 million and 382 projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$6.095 billion.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, January-September 2017 (US$m)

Foreign direct investment

Outward investment

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

Netherlands

1,818.124

35.06%

British Islands in Caribbean

3,744.833

46.06%

British Islands in Caribbean

1,276.463

24.62%

Singapore

914.181

11.24%

Japan

473.082

9.12%

Australia

593.082

7.29%

Samoa

286.447

5.52%

Thailand

537.235

6.61%

Canada

251.073

4.84%

US

422.948

5.20%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017

