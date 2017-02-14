Global DRAM revenues increase 18% in 4Q16, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

Sales in the global DRAM market surged 18.2% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2016, driven by a seasonal pick-up in demand for mobile DRAM and rising contract market prices for PC DRAM memory, according to DRAMeXchange.

"Rising demand for mobile DRAM kept squeezing the industry's production capacity for PC DRAM," said Avril Wu, research director of DRAMeXchange. Contract prices of PC DRAM modules surged more than 30% sequentially in the fourth quarter due to insufficient market supply.

PC DRAM contract prices are expected to "see an even larger sequential increase of nearly 40% on average" in the first quarter of 2017, Wu indicated. Prices will continue their rally in the second quarter, Wu added.

Samsung Electronics continued to lead the global DRAM market in the fourth quarter of 2016, with revenues rising 12% sequentially, while second-ranked SK Hynix' revenues grew by a larger 27.3% on quarter, DRAMeXchange said. Samsung held a 47.5% share of the market during the quarter followed by SK Hynix with a 26.7% share.

Micron Technology saw its DRAM revenues increase 24.4% sequentially in the fourth quarter, and grabbed a 19.4% share of the global market, DRAMeXchange said.

In addition, DRAMeXchange noted Samsung is looking to have at least 40% of its total DRAM output built using 18nm process technology by the end of 2017, while SK Hynix will make progress in improving yield rates for its 21nm process. SK Hynix will also begin to migrate to a newer 18nm process in the second half of 2017.

Micron's Taiwan-based subsidiary entered mass production of DRAM chips manufactured using 18nm process technology in January. Micron Memory Taiwan plans to transition most of its production capacity to the node technology by the end of 2017, according to DRAMeXchange.