Samsung recalls faulty 18nm PC DRAM, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 2 March 2017]

Samsung Electronics in mid-February started to recall certain PC DRAM module series, which PC OEMs found as the cause of blue screens while testing products, according to a report from Taiwan's TechNews.

Samsung's faulty PC DRAM modules use 8Gb chips built using 18nm process technology, the report noted, without citing its source. More than 100,000 modules will be recalled affecting shipments of mainly first-tier PC OEMs, which are supplying to brand vendors including Asustek, Dell, HP and Lenovo, the report said.

According to DRAMeXchange, Samsung continued to lead the global DRAM market in the fourth quarter of 2016 with revenues rising 12% sequentially. Samsung held a 47.5% share of the market during the quarter.

Samsung remains the leader in terms of technology. The company has set a target of having at least 40% of its total DRAM output built using 18nm process technology by the end of 2017, DRAMeXchange indicated.