Microsoft cloud strength highlights fiscal 4Q17 results

Microsoft has announced financial results for its fiscal fourth-quarter 2017 (ended June 30, 2017) with revenues reaching US$23.3 billion GAAP, US$24.7 billion non-GAAP; operating income US$5.3 billion GAAP, US$7 billion non-GAAP; net income US$6.5 billion GAAP, US$7.7 billion non-GAAP; and diluted earnings per share US$0.83 GAAP, and US$0.98 non-GAAP
Microsoft returned US$4.6 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.
Revenues in Productivity and Business Processes were US$8.4 billion and increased 21% (up 23% in constant currency), with the following business highlights: Office commercial products and cloud services revenues increased 5% (up 6% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 commercial revenue growth of 43% (up 44% in constant currency).
Office consumer products and cloud services revenues increased 13% (up 13% in constant currency) and Office 365 consumer subscribers increased to 27 million; Dynamics products and cloud services revenues increased 7% (up 9% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 74% (up 75% in constant currency); and LinkedIn contributed revenues of US$1.1 billion during the quarter.
Revenues in Intelligent Cloud were US$7.4 billion and increased 11% (up 12% in constant currency), with the following business highlights: Server products and cloud services revenues increased 15% (up 16% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 97% (up 98% in constant currency), while Enterprise Services revenues decreased 3% (down 1% in constant currency) with declines in custom support agreements offset by growth in Premier Support Services.
Revenues in More Personal Computing were US$8.8 billion and decreased 2% (down 1% in constant currency) driven primarily by lower phone revenues, with the following business highlights: Windows OEM revenues increased 1% (up 1% in constant currency), slightly ahead of the overall PC market.
Windows commercial products and cloud services revenues increased 8% (up 8% in constant currency) driven by annuity revenue growth; Surface revenues decreased 2% (down 1% in constant currency) mainly due to product life-cycle transitions; search advertising revenues excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 10% (up 11% in constant currency) driven by higher revenues per search and search volume; and gaming revenues increased 3% (up 4% in constant currency) as strength in Xbox software and services offset lower hardware revenues.
Microsoft also announced revenues of US$90 billion GAAP, and $96.7 billion non-GAAP; operating incomes of US$22.3 billion GAAP, and US$29.3 billion non-GAAP; net incomes of US$21.2 billion GAAP, and US$25.9 billion non-GAAP and diluted earnings per share of US$2.71 GAAP, and US$3.31 non-GAAP for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.
Microsoft financial results, fiscal 4Q17 (US$m)
Revenues
Operating income
Net income
Diluted earnings per share (US$)
2016 as reported (GAAP)
20,614
3,080
3,122
0.39
Net impact from Windows 10 revenue deferrals
2,027
2,027
1,466
0.19
Impairment and restructuring expenses
–
1,110
895
0.11
2016 as adjusted (non-GAAP)
22,641
6,217
5,483
0.69
2017 as reported (GAAP)
23,317
5,330
6,513
0.83
Net impact from Windows 10 revenue deferrals
1,383
1,383
909
0.12
Impairment and restructuring expenses
–
306
243
0.03
2017 as adjusted (non-GAAP)
24,700
7,019
7,665
0.98
Y/Y (GAAP)
13%
73%
109%
112%
Y/Y (non-GAAP)
9%
13%
40%
42%
Y/Y (non-GAAP) constant currency
10%
16%
42%
43%
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017