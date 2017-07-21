Taipei, Friday, July 21, 2017 23:52 (GMT+8)
Microsoft cloud strength highlights fiscal 4Q17 results
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 21 July 2017]

Microsoft has announced financial results for its fiscal fourth-quarter 2017 (ended June 30, 2017) with revenues reaching US$23.3 billion GAAP, US$24.7 billion non-GAAP; operating income US$5.3 billion GAAP, US$7 billion non-GAAP; net income US$6.5 billion GAAP, US$7.7 billion non-GAAP; and diluted earnings per share US$0.83 GAAP, and US$0.98 non-GAAP

Microsoft returned US$4.6 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

Revenues in Productivity and Business Processes were US$8.4 billion and increased 21% (up 23% in constant currency), with the following business highlights: Office commercial products and cloud services revenues increased 5% (up 6% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 commercial revenue growth of 43% (up 44% in constant currency).

Office consumer products and cloud services revenues increased 13% (up 13% in constant currency) and Office 365 consumer subscribers increased to 27 million; Dynamics products and cloud services revenues increased 7% (up 9% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 74% (up 75% in constant currency); and LinkedIn contributed revenues of US$1.1 billion during the quarter.

Revenues in Intelligent Cloud were US$7.4 billion and increased 11% (up 12% in constant currency), with the following business highlights: Server products and cloud services revenues increased 15% (up 16% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 97% (up 98% in constant currency), while Enterprise Services revenues decreased 3% (down 1% in constant currency) with declines in custom support agreements offset by growth in Premier Support Services.

Revenues in More Personal Computing were US$8.8 billion and decreased 2% (down 1% in constant currency) driven primarily by lower phone revenues, with the following business highlights: Windows OEM revenues increased 1% (up 1% in constant currency), slightly ahead of the overall PC market.

Windows commercial products and cloud services revenues increased 8% (up 8% in constant currency) driven by annuity revenue growth; Surface revenues decreased 2% (down 1% in constant currency) mainly due to product life-cycle transitions; search advertising revenues excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 10% (up 11% in constant currency) driven by higher revenues per search and search volume; and gaming revenues increased 3% (up 4% in constant currency) as strength in Xbox software and services offset lower hardware revenues.

Microsoft also announced revenues of US$90 billion GAAP, and $96.7 billion non-GAAP; operating incomes of US$22.3 billion GAAP, and US$29.3 billion non-GAAP; net incomes of US$21.2 billion GAAP, and US$25.9 billion non-GAAP and diluted earnings per share of US$2.71 GAAP, and US$3.31 non-GAAP for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.

Microsoft financial results, fiscal 4Q17 (US$m)

Revenues

Operating income

Net income

Diluted earnings per share (US$)

2016 as reported (GAAP)

20,614

3,080

3,122

0.39

Net impact from Windows 10 revenue deferrals

2,027

2,027

1,466

0.19

Impairment and restructuring expenses

1,110

895

0.11

2016 as adjusted (non-GAAP)

22,641

6,217

5,483

0.69

2017 as reported (GAAP)

23,317

5,330

6,513

0.83

Net impact from Windows 10 revenue deferrals

1,383

1,383

909

0.12

Impairment and restructuring expenses

306

243

0.03

2017 as adjusted (non-GAAP)

24,700

7,019

7,665

0.98

Y/Y (GAAP)

13%

73%

109%

112%

Y/Y (non-GAAP)

9%

13%

40%

42%

Y/Y (non-GAAP) constant currency

10%

16%

42%

43%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
