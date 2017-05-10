Compal ships 2.6 million notebooks, AIO PCs in April

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

Compal Electronics has announced it shipped 2.6 million notebooks and all-in-one (AIO) PCs in April, down 35% from March's four million units, while its consolidated revenues were down 22.85% on month to reach NT$61.03 billion. However, compared to the same month a year ago, the amount was up 31.8%.

Compal's combined consolidated revenues for the first four months in 2017 were NT$248.46 billion, up 11.44% on year.

Despite a drop in its April notebook and AIO PC shipments, Compal expects volumes to grow in May and reach the peak of the second quarter in June, helping its second-quarter shipments to enjoy a 0-5% sequential growth.

Compal's non-notebook product shipments performed rather strongly, and its orders from Apple for the new inexpensive 9.7-inch iPad also boosted Compal's revenues on year in the first quarter, according to market watchers, adding that Compal is also rumored to have entered the supply chain of the new Apple Watch.

In addition, Compal has also been cooperating with a US-based client to develop a smart home product similar to Amazon's Echo and the device is expected to become a shipment growth driver for the ODM in the second half.