Taipei, Friday, May 26, 2017 00:06 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
27°C
Microsoft reveals next generation of Surface Pro
Press release; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 May 2017]

Microsoft has revealed the next generation of Surface Pro. Now powered by 7th Generation Intel Core processors, the ultra-thin Surface Pro will deliver increased power, super-fast boot times and peak performance - a 20% increase in performance and 50% more battery life (up to 13.5 hours).

The Surface Pro also includes changes to the physical design, with sleek edges and invisible vents. The hinge on the Surface Pro is deeper and moves another 15 degrees lower than the previous version. The Surface Dial is compatible with the device on and off the screen. The new Surface Pen has also been upgraded to further extend the experience with the Surface Pro and is now twice as fast as the previous version with added support for tilt. Type covers will be available in colors burgundy, cobalt blue and platinum.

Working closely, Intel and Microsoft designed the Surface Pro for high-end multitasking and as an extremely versatile laptop. It is a device for professionals and creatives to bring ideas to life through the PixelSense display. The Surface Pro will be available June 15, 2017.

Realtime news

  • TSMC set to move 7nm to volume production in 2018

    Bits + chips | 1h 52min ago

  • Macroblock 2017 EPS to reach NT$8

    Bits + chips | 1h 53min ago

  • LG Display may stop production of Full HD OLED TV panels by end of 2017

    Before Going to Press | 2h 2min ago

  • China market: Sharp to resume marketing of smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 2h 3min ago

  • US ITC to start global safeguards investigation of imported solar cells, PV modules

    Before Going to Press | 2h 4min ago

  • Taiwan Star Cellualr procures equipment from Nokia Networks Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 2h 5min ago

  • MSI to hold Gaming Night at Computex Taipei 2017

    Before Going to Press | 2h 6min ago

  • MediaTek to enter mass production of 12nm mobile chips in end-2017

    Before Going to Press | 2h 6min ago

  • NCC fines TWM NT$2.4 million

    Before Going to Press | 2h 7min ago

  • China market: 1Q17 TV shipments slip 14% on year, says Sigmaintell

    Before Going to Press | 2h 8min ago

  • FET cooperates with Ericsson to try use of NB-IoT in smart parking

    Before Going to Press | 2h 9min ago

  • CHPT to provide solutions for special-purpose PCBs

    Before Going to Press | 2h 10min ago

  • E Ink Holdings nets NT$0.14 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 2h 10min ago

  • TSMC to start equipment move-in at Nanjing fab in September

    Before Going to Press | 2h 23min ago

  • Taiwan market: Smartphone shipments decline significantly in April

    Before Going to Press | 2h 24min ago

  • Techman Robot aims to ship 1,000 collaborative robots in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 2h 24min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link