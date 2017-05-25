Microsoft reveals next generation of Surface Pro

Press release; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 May 2017]

Microsoft has revealed the next generation of Surface Pro. Now powered by 7th Generation Intel Core processors, the ultra-thin Surface Pro will deliver increased power, super-fast boot times and peak performance - a 20% increase in performance and 50% more battery life (up to 13.5 hours).

The Surface Pro also includes changes to the physical design, with sleek edges and invisible vents. The hinge on the Surface Pro is deeper and moves another 15 degrees lower than the previous version. The Surface Dial is compatible with the device on and off the screen. The new Surface Pen has also been upgraded to further extend the experience with the Surface Pro and is now twice as fast as the previous version with added support for tilt. Type covers will be available in colors burgundy, cobalt blue and platinum.

Working closely, Intel and Microsoft designed the Surface Pro for high-end multitasking and as an extremely versatile laptop. It is a device for professionals and creatives to bring ideas to life through the PixelSense display. The Surface Pro will be available June 15, 2017.