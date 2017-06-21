Taiwan market: Acer develops smart taxi operation platform

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

Acer has developed a smart taxi operation platform for recommending hot spots, locations with potentially the most taxi passengers, for taxi drivers under Taiwan Taxi, the largest provider of taxi services in Taiwan, with the platform passing certification and to come into operation in second-half 2017.

The platform was developed using AI (artificial intelligence) technology in Big Data analysis of historical data on taxi riding to find hot spots considering the day of a week, time intervals, weather conditions, festivals, events. It predicts demand for taxi services in different areas using statistical methods and machine learning algorithm, Acer said, adding the platform can recommend priority hot spots for taxi drivers.

In Taipei City, a taxi runs 2.32 hours on average a day without passengers, and the platform can reduce the time of running empty by recommending real-time taxi demand, Acer noted. Based on preliminary estimation, the platform can increase riding by a daily average of 1-2 passenger-trips for a taxi driver, equivalent to a possible increase in monthly revenue by NT$3,000-6,000 (US$99.3-198.7), Acer indicated, adding it is making efforts to develop smart city solutions.