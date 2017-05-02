Taipei, Tuesday, May 2, 2017 20:23 (GMT+8)
Acer expects growth in Chromebook shipments
Aaron Lee, New York; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

Acer has been expanding its Chrome-based product lines recently and company CEO Jason Chen expects its Chromebook sales to enjoy a double-digit percentage growth in 2017.

Acer’s vice president of US retail channel John Nguyen also noted that demand from North America’s PC market is starting to stabilize and the company expects its PC shipments and ASP in the region to both grow from a year ago in 2017.

In March, Acer’s Chromebase and Chromebox achieved a market share of 31.17% in the US direct sales channel and the company’ share in the US retail channel was also ahead of its competitors, according to research firm NPD’s figures.

Chen also pointed out that Acer’s Chromebook sales have started expanding from North America to Europe and Australia, and is seeing increased orders from Australia’s education sector. Currently, Acer’s share in the US Chromebook market is around 30-35%, while in Europe and Australia, the percentages are both above 50%.

Chen is optimistic about Chrome-based products’ demand as the devices have been adopted in more new applications, while their sales have also increased in several new market sectors.

Acer has also released a new device, the Acer Chromebook Spin 11, featuring a Wacom EMR stylus and a rotatable screen.

