Diode maker Eris expects shipments for car electronics to hike in 2017
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 September 2016]

Eris Technology, which specializes in the manufacture of rectifier diodes, expects its shipments for car electronics to hike as much as 400% in 2017.

Eris disclosed it shipped 17.75 million diodes for car electronics in the first eight months of 2016, compared with the 5.3 million units shipped in 2013. Shipments are set to exceed 20 million units in 2016 and expand further in 2017.

In addition, Eris is looking to grow through a strategy of vertical integration, according to company chairman Jonathan Chang. Eris is looking to target the upstream chip segment for an acquisition, said Chang, adding that the company has about NT$420 million (US$13.2 million) in cash on hand.

Chang also noted the company has in recent years managed to reduce its operating expenses by relying more on automation equipment for efficient, cost-effective production. Eris' gross margin reached 20.94% in the first half of 2016, compared with 18.94% in all of 2015, 14.43% in 2014 and 8.56% in 2013.

Eris chairman Jonathan Chang

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2016

