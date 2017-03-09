Diode maker Eris February revenues surge 43%

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Taiwan-based Eris Technology, which specializes in the manufacture of rectifier diodes, has reported consolidated revenues for February 2017 surged 42.6% from a year earlier to NT$100 million (US$3.23 million).

Eris' cumulative 2017 revenues through February came to NT$206 million, rising 29.3% from a year ago.

Rising shipments of automotive diodes led to the revenue growth in February, Eris indicated. Growth in sales generated from the car-use sector will make a positive contribution to Eris' performance, the company said.

Market watchers expect Eris to post growth of 30-50% in revenues and about 30% in profits for 2017.

Through cooperation with US-based Diodes, Eris has reportedly entered the supply chain of global tier-1 auto vendors.