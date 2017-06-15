Wistron business growth sees rebound

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 15 June 2017]

Wistron has seen its business growth rebound significantly over the past months and is confident that its performance in 2017 will be better than that recorded a year earlier, according to company chairman Simon Lin.

Company CEO Robert Huang noted that the company's consolidated revenues for 2016 were NT$659.9 billion (US$22.24 billion), a growth of 6% from 2015 and EPS reached NT$1.20.

For 2017, the company is looking to maintain stable revenues from its core business including PCs and servers, and will raise its overall gross margins by pushing into new emerging businesses such as industrial PC (IPC), IoT, medical care and enterprise-level storage.

Huang also pointed out that the IT industry has seen many new innovative technologies including smart voice assistants, artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning, starting to emerge, and he believes the technologies will gradually penetrate into the traditional PC and communication industries in the next 2-3 years, and upgrade existing applications. Huang expects the upgrade will stimulate a small wave of growth for the IT industry.

As for Wistron's PC business, Huang pointed out that the company's PC and notebook shipments will both increase from a year ago in 2017, with a growth scale better than the market average.

The company has also been aggressively expanding its smart handheld device, IoT and medical care device businesses and expects their combined revenues to account for 30% of the company total by 2020, up from less than 20% in 2017.

As for market watchers' comments that Wistron will see strong revenue contributions from its smartphone business in 2017 because of orders for Apple's next-generation iPhones, Huang declined to comment on specific orders or clients.

Huang noted the company is pushing to land orders from clients in China and the US and has been expanding its investments in China and India for manufacturing plants.

Wistron currently has two plants in India. One is near New Delhi and has been operating for three years, mainly focusing on manufacturing smartphones for China and India's regional brands. The plants are able to output 400,000 smartphones a month and started contributing profits in the second half of 2016. Wistron is considering expanding the plants' capacity, but is talking with the India government to meet local regulations.

The other plants are located in Karnataka and currently only have small volume of production. Mass production will begin after clients complete negotiations with the local government.

As for its smartphone shipment ratio for the first and second-halves of 2017, Huang revealed the number will be more than 4:6, indicating that Wistron's smartphone shipments in the second half could grow more than 50% from the first.

The company is seeing a small on-year growth in 2017's server OEM orders, while its subsidiary Wiwynn, which focus on supplying server products directly to first-tier Internet service providers, is expected to enjoy much stronger performance in the year.

Wistron is also pushing investment in upstream components including panels.

In 2016, Wistron executed a major business reorganization and has appointed many younger-generation employees to become management executives. In addition, the company has been adopting new systems including some Industry 4.0 concepts at its plants and a digitalized management system for its offices.