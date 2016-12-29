Taipei, Thursday, December 29, 2016 17:24 (GMT+8)
Wistron reportedly lands next-generation iPhone orders from Apple
EDN, December 29; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 December 2016]

Taiwan-based ODM Wistron reportedly has landed next-generation iPhone orders from Apple, making it the third manufacturer of iPhone devices, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Wistron has declined to comment on the report, said the paper.

However, Wistron announced recently that it will increase its total investment at its subsidiary in Kunshan, China to US$200 million, from its previous budget of US$135 million, said the paper, noting that the Kunshan plant has been focusing on production of mobile devices.

Wistron will utilize its expertise gained from its previous production of iPhone 5c for the manufacture of the next generation iPhone products, noted the paper. Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron are currently the two iPhone producers.

Wistron is expected to generate combined revenues of NT$646.8 billion (US$20.02 billion) for 2016 with a gross margin of 5.05% and an EPS of NT$1.16, the paper estimated.

