Saturday, April 28, 2017
Digitimes Research: LCD monitor shipments drop over 6% in 1Q17
Betty Shyu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Friday 28 April 2017]

Taiwan's LCD monitor shipments dropped 6.2% on year to reach below 20 million units in the first quarter of 2017, while worldwide shipments also experienced a similar decline of 6.8% on year. For the second quarter, Taiwan's volume will continue to see an on-year decline of 8.4%, while worldwide shipments will drop 7.2%, showing the market has yet to recover.

Taiwan's share of worldwide LCD monitor shipments also dropped below 65% in the first quarter because of fierce competition for orders from China-based makers. China-based makers' advantages in pricing and stable in-house panel supply have already become strong threat to Taiwan-based makers, according to Digitimes Research's figures.

In terms of product size, Taiwan's shipments of 22-inch and above LCD monitors accounted for over 50% of the overall volume for the first time in the first quarter and large-size models are expected to make up the bulk of Taiwan makers' shipments.

Among Taiwan-based makers, Qisda performed the best in the first quarter, while Wistron is expected to achieve good on-year shipment growth in the second quarter.

In 2016, worldwide LCD monitor shipments were 124 million units, down less than 1% on year, but the volume is expected to drop 2.4% on year to reach only 121 million units in 2017.

