Accton sees revenues hit record high in March

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Networking device maker Accton Technology saw its consolidated revenues rise 49.75% on month and 84.53% on year to a record high of NT$3.663 billion (US$119.6 million) in March.

For the first quarter of 2017, revenues amounted to NT$8.562 billion, increasing 44.54% from a year earlier.

Increasing demand for switch products, notably from the datacenter sector, helped drive up revenue growth in the first quarter, according to a Chinese-language Liberty Times report, citing sources from Accton.

Shipments of switch products will remain robust in the second quarter, the paper added.

The company's stock price dipped NT$2.10 to close at NT$69.90 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 10 session.