Accton reports increased revenues for December

MOPS, January 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Accton Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.418 billion (US$106.46 million) for December 2016, representing a 19.43% increase on month and 23.79% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$29.368 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 18.71% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Accton Technology totaled NT$24.739 billion in consolidated revenues, up 8.28% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 1.61% and finished at NT$54.90 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.

Accton: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 3,418 19.4% 23.8% 29,368 18.7% Nov-16 2,862 33.3% 12.8% 25,950 18.1% Oct-16 2,148 (19.1%) 18% 23,087 18.8% Sep-16 2,656 6.4% 16.9% 20,935 18.8% Aug-16 2,496 2.3% 15% 18,280 19.1% Jul-16 2,439 (17.9%) 16.2% 15,783 19.8% Jun-16 2,970 16.8% 28.9% 13,344 20.5% May-16 2,544 33.4% 26.2% 10,374 18.3% Apr-16 1,907 (4%) 5.3% 7,830 15.9% Mar-16 1,985 (0.6%) (6%) 5,924 19.8% Feb-16 1,997 2.9% 36.6% 3,938 38.9% Jan-16 1,941 (29.7%) 41.3% 1,941 41.3% Dec-15 2,762 8.9% 10.9% 24,739 8.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017