Accton reports increased revenues for December

Accton Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.418 billion (US$106.46 million) for December 2016, representing a 19.43% increase on month and 23.79% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$29.368 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 18.71% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Accton Technology totaled NT$24.739 billion in consolidated revenues, up 8.28% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed 1.61% and finished at NT$54.90 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.
Accton: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
3,418
|
19.4%
|
23.8%
|
29,368
|
18.7%
Nov-16
|
2,862
|
33.3%
|
12.8%
|
25,950
|
18.1%
Oct-16
|
2,148
|
(19.1%)
|
18%
|
23,087
|
18.8%
Sep-16
|
2,656
|
6.4%
|
16.9%
|
20,935
|
18.8%
Aug-16
|
2,496
|
2.3%
|
15%
|
18,280
|
19.1%
Jul-16
|
2,439
|
(17.9%)
|
16.2%
|
15,783
|
19.8%
Jun-16
|
2,970
|
16.8%
|
28.9%
|
13,344
|
20.5%
May-16
|
2,544
|
33.4%
|
26.2%
|
10,374
|
18.3%
Apr-16
|
1,907
|
(4%)
|
5.3%
|
7,830
|
15.9%
Mar-16
|
1,985
|
(0.6%)
|
(6%)
|
5,924
|
19.8%
Feb-16
|
1,997
|
2.9%
|
36.6%
|
3,938
|
38.9%
Jan-16
|
1,941
|
(29.7%)
|
41.3%
|
1,941
|
41.3%
Dec-15
|
2,762
|
8.9%
|
10.9%
|
24,739
|
8.3%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017