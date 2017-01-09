Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 17:17 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
19°C
Accton reports increased revenues for December
MOPS, January 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Accton Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.418 billion (US$106.46 million) for December 2016, representing a 19.43% increase on month and 23.79% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$29.368 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 18.71% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Accton Technology totaled NT$24.739 billion in consolidated revenues, up 8.28% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 1.61% and finished at NT$54.90 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.

Accton: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Accton: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-16

3,418

19.4%

23.8%

29,368

18.7%

Nov-16

2,862

33.3%

12.8%

25,950

18.1%

Oct-16

2,148

(19.1%)

18%

23,087

18.8%

Sep-16

2,656

6.4%

16.9%

20,935

18.8%

Aug-16

2,496

2.3%

15%

18,280

19.1%

Jul-16

2,439

(17.9%)

16.2%

15,783

19.8%

Jun-16

2,970

16.8%

28.9%

13,344

20.5%

May-16

2,544

33.4%

26.2%

10,374

18.3%

Apr-16

1,907

(4%)

5.3%

7,830

15.9%

Mar-16

1,985

(0.6%)

(6%)

5,924

19.8%

Feb-16

1,997

2.9%

36.6%

3,938

38.9%

Jan-16

1,941

(29.7%)

41.3%

1,941

41.3%

Dec-15

2,762

8.9%

10.9%

24,739

8.3%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

Advantest
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link