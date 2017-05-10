Accton sees earnings up in 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

Networking/communication device maker Accton Technology has reported net profits of NT$648 million (US$21.42 million) for the first quarter of 2017, increasing 22% on quarter and 62.78% on year. EPS for the first quarter stood at NT$1.19, the highest quarterly earnings in 21 years.

The company also announced consolidated revenues of NT$2.835 billion for April, down 22.6% on month but up 48.71% on year.

Accumulated 2017 revenues through April totaled NT$11.397 billion, increasing 45.48% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price shed NT$0.40 to finish at NT$64.10 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 9 session.