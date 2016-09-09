Accton Technology sees increased revenues for August

MOPS, September 9; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

Networking device maker Accton Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.496 billion (US$79.498 million) for August 2016, representing a 2.34% increase on month and 14.96% increase on year.

For the first eight months of 2016, revenues gained 19.13% on year to NT$18.284 billion.

For 2015, Accton Technology totaled NT$24.739 billion in consolidated revenues, up 8.28% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price rose 0.30% and finished at NT$50.10 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9.