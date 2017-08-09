Accton profits soar in 1H17

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Networking device maker Accton Technology has reported net profits of NT$1.284 billion (US$42.5 million) for the first half of 2017, increasing 46% from a year earlier. EPS for the six-month period stood at NT$2.36.

The company also saw its revenues grow 30.26% on year to NT$17.387 billion in first-half 2017, while gross margin stood at 20.2% compared to 21.1% of a year earlier.

For the second quarter alone, net profits were flat at NT$636 million compared to NT$648 million a quarter earlier. EPS for the second quarter was NT$1.17, down slightly from NT$1.19 in previous quarter.

Accton also reported revenues of NT$2.596 billion for July, increasing 6.47% from a year earlier. Accumulated 2017 revenues through July totaled NT$19.984 billion, up 26.58% on year.

The company expects its sales momentum to continue in the third quarter due to capacity ramps and the introduction of high value-added solutions.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017