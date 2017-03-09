Accton revenues increase 22.5% on year in February

MOPS, March 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Accton Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.447 billion (US$78.95 million)for February 2017, representing a 0.19% drop on month and 22.5% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$4.898 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 24.38% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -4.01% and finished at NT$59.60 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 9, 2017.

Accton: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 2,447 (0.2%) 22.5% 4,898 24.4% Jan-17 2,452 (28.3%) 26.3% 2,452 26.3% Dec-16 3,418 19.4% 23.8% 29,368 18.7% Nov-16 2,862 33.3% 12.8% 25,950 18.1% Oct-16 2,148 (19.1%) 18% 23,087 18.8% Sep-16 2,656 6.4% 16.9% 20,935 18.8% Aug-16 2,496 2.3% 15% 18,280 19.1% Jul-16 2,439 (17.9%) 16.2% 15,783 19.8% Jun-16 2,970 16.8% 28.9% 13,344 20.5% May-16 2,544 33.4% 26.2% 10,374 18.3% Apr-16 1,907 (4%) 5.3% 7,830 15.9% Mar-16 1,985 (0.6%) (6%) 5,924 19.8% Feb-16 1,997 2.9% 36.6% 3,938 38.9%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017