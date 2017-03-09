Accton revenues increase 22.5% on year in February

Accton Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.447 billion (US$78.95 million)for February 2017, representing a 0.19% drop on month and 22.5% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$4.898 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 24.38% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed -4.01% and finished at NT$59.60 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 9, 2017.
Accton: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
2,447
|
(0.2%)
|
22.5%
|
4,898
|
24.4%
Jan-17
|
2,452
|
(28.3%)
|
26.3%
|
2,452
|
26.3%
Dec-16
|
3,418
|
19.4%
|
23.8%
|
29,368
|
18.7%
Nov-16
|
2,862
|
33.3%
|
12.8%
|
25,950
|
18.1%
Oct-16
|
2,148
|
(19.1%)
|
18%
|
23,087
|
18.8%
Sep-16
|
2,656
|
6.4%
|
16.9%
|
20,935
|
18.8%
Aug-16
|
2,496
|
2.3%
|
15%
|
18,280
|
19.1%
Jul-16
|
2,439
|
(17.9%)
|
16.2%
|
15,783
|
19.8%
Jun-16
|
2,970
|
16.8%
|
28.9%
|
13,344
|
20.5%
May-16
|
2,544
|
33.4%
|
26.2%
|
10,374
|
18.3%
Apr-16
|
1,907
|
(4%)
|
5.3%
|
7,830
|
15.9%
Mar-16
|
1,985
|
(0.6%)
|
(6%)
|
5,924
|
19.8%
Feb-16
|
1,997
|
2.9%
|
36.6%
|
3,938
|
38.9%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017