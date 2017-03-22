Accton to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$3.10

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 March 2017]

Networking/communication device maker Accton Technology has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$3.10 (US$0.10) for 2016, accounting for 88.32% of the corresponding net EPS, according to the company.

Accton has released its 2016 financial report, posting consolidated revenues of NT$29.369 billion, net operating profit of NT$2.425 billion, net profit of NT$1.888 billion and net EPS of NT$3.51. The company also announced the appointment of Lee Chih-chiang, originally a senior vice president, as the new president.