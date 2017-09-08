Taipei, Friday, September 8, 2017 21:20 (GMT+8)
Accton reports brisk sales for August 2017
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 8 September 2017]

Networking device maker Accton Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.1 billion (NT$103.39 million) for August 2017, representing a 19.37% increase on month and 24.18% increase on year.

For the first eight months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$23.084 billion, increasing 26.28% from a year earlier.

For the year of 2016, Accton posted NT$29.364 billion in consolidated revenues, up 18.7% on year.

The company's stock price rose NT$1.80 to close at NT$90.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 8 session.

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
