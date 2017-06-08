Accton revenues rise in May

Accton Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.968 billion (US$98.62 million) for May 2017, representing a 4.67% increase on month and 16.67% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$14.365 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 38.47% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Accton Technology totaled NT$24.739 billion in consolidated revenues, up 8.28% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed -0.14% and finished at NT$69.80 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 8, 2017.
Accton: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
May-17
|
2,968
|
4.7%
|
16.7%
|
14,365
|
38.5%
Apr-17
|
2,835
|
(22.6%)
|
48.7%
|
11,397
|
45.6%
Mar-17
|
3,664
|
49.7%
|
84.5%
|
8,562
|
44.5%
Feb-17
|
2,447
|
(0.2%)
|
22.5%
|
4,898
|
24.4%
Jan-17
|
2,452
|
(28.3%)
|
26.3%
|
2,452
|
26.3%
Dec-16
|
3,418
|
19.4%
|
23.8%
|
29,364
|
18.7%
Nov-16
|
2,862
|
33.3%
|
12.8%
|
25,946
|
18.1%
Oct-16
|
2,148
|
(19.1%)
|
18%
|
23,083
|
18.7%
Sep-16
|
2,656
|
6.4%
|
16.9%
|
20,935
|
18.8%
Aug-16
|
2,496
|
2.3%
|
15%
|
18,280
|
19.1%
Jul-16
|
2,439
|
(17.9%)
|
16.2%
|
15,783
|
19.8%
Jun-16
|
2,970
|
16.8%
|
28.9%
|
13,344
|
20.5%
May-16
|
2,544
|
33.4%
|
26.2%
|
10,374
|
18.3%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017