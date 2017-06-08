Accton revenues rise in May

MOPS, June 8; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 June 2017]

Accton Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.968 billion (US$98.62 million) for May 2017, representing a 4.67% increase on month and 16.67% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$14.365 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 38.47% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Accton Technology totaled NT$24.739 billion in consolidated revenues, up 8.28% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -0.14% and finished at NT$69.80 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 8, 2017.

Accton: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 2,968 4.7% 16.7% 14,365 38.5% Apr-17 2,835 (22.6%) 48.7% 11,397 45.6% Mar-17 3,664 49.7% 84.5% 8,562 44.5% Feb-17 2,447 (0.2%) 22.5% 4,898 24.4% Jan-17 2,452 (28.3%) 26.3% 2,452 26.3% Dec-16 3,418 19.4% 23.8% 29,364 18.7% Nov-16 2,862 33.3% 12.8% 25,946 18.1% Oct-16 2,148 (19.1%) 18% 23,083 18.7% Sep-16 2,656 6.4% 16.9% 20,935 18.8% Aug-16 2,496 2.3% 15% 18,280 19.1% Jul-16 2,439 (17.9%) 16.2% 15,783 19.8% Jun-16 2,970 16.8% 28.9% 13,344 20.5% May-16 2,544 33.4% 26.2% 10,374 18.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017