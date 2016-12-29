Taipei, Thursday, December 29, 2016 17:25 (GMT+8)
Gigabyte to showcase full series of Aorus gaming products at CES 2017
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 December 2016]

Gigabyte Technology is preparing to showcase its full series of Aorus gaming brand products including notebooks featuring Intel's latest Kaby Lake platform and new motherboards using 200-series chipsets at CES 2017. The motherboards will begin mass shipments in January and are expected to help Gigabyte's revenues to remain strong in the first quarter of 2017.

Gigabyte is planning to unveil its latest Z270-based Aorus gaming motherboards at CES 2017 and has adopted several designs that are able to satisfy gamers' demand such as overclocking and audio performance. Gigabyte has already started shipping most of its 200-series motherboards and the products will become available in the channel on January 5.

Gigabyte has also been aggressively promoting its gaming notebooks in markets such as Europe, North America, China, South Korea and Southeast Asia. The company's promotions are also expected to boost demand for its motherboards and graphics cards.

Despite first-tier PC brand vendors' aggressive competition, Asustek Computer, Gigabyte and Micro-Star International (MSI) currently still have strong advantages in the gaming sector thanks to their cooling and overclocking technologies.

