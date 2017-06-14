Intel announces partnerships for the gaming market

Press release, June 14; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

On the eve of the E3, Intel demonstrated a lineup of new games and technology, and revealed several new initiatives, including partnerships with ESL, Oculus and Ready At Dawn Studios.

The company also announced timing for the new Intel Core X-series processor family. The 4- to 10-core processors will be available for pre-order beginning on June 19 and will start shipping to consumers the following week. Availability for the rest of the family will soon follow, with the 12-core Intel Core i9-7920X X-series processor expected to start shipping in August, and the Intel Core i9-7940X X-series processor, Intel Core i9-7960X X-series processor and 18-core Intel Core i9-7980X Extreme Edition processor, expected to start shipping in October.

ESL, an e-sports company, and Intel announced that they are expanding their 15-year partnership to further advance the worldwide growth and development of e-sports. As ESL's official technology partner, Intel will help grow all of ESL's e-sports events around the globe and deliver a world-class experience for competitors and viewers. Intel's technology will make up the backbone of ESL's e-sports events, studios and broadcasting operations, with all amateur and pro tournament PCs running the latest Intel Core i7 processors and all of ESL's production hardware running on a combination of Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors.

In addition, Intel announced several partnerships and investments to accelerate pro-competitive VR gaming (VR e-sports) and to help accelerate the global growth of e-sports, including premier events like the Intel Extreme Masters.