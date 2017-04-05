Backend firms Walton, Lingsen seeing brisk NOR flash demand

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

Taiwan-based backend service companies Lingsen Precision Industries and Walton Advanced Engineering have both landed orders for NOR flash memory from Macronix International and Winbond Electronics, and are expected to post brisk results for the first half of 2017, according to industry sources.

Lingsen has also obtained orders for MEMS and OIS (optical image stabilization) sensors which will further boost its sales performance during the first half of 2017, said the sources.

In addition to brisk orders from specialty DRAM and flash maker Winbond, Walton is among the DRAM backend suppliers of Micron Technology, the sources said.

Lingsen has reported consolidated revenues for 2016 increased about 2% on year to NT$5.62 billion (US$184.8 million), and swung to net profits of NT$0.52 per share from losses of NT$0.16 in 2015.

Walton has announced consolidated revenues of NT$8.75 billion for 2016, up 10.6% on year, while net profits climbed to NT$0.92 per share from NT$0.29 in the prior year.

For the first two months of 2017, Lingsen's revenues increased 6.9% from a year earlier to NT$910 million while Walton's surged 19.2% to NT$1.49 billion.