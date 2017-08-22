Walton net profits jump in 1H17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

Memory-IC backend specialist Walton Advanced Engineering has reported net profits for the first half of 2017 reached NT$153 million (US$5.05 million), up robustly from only NT$17 million a year earlier. EPS for the six-month period came to NT$0.32.

Walton posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.47 billion in the first half of 2017, up 14.6% on year, while gross margin climbed 5.8pp from a year ago to 12.3%. The company generated operating profits of NT$320 million during the period.

Walton reported July revenues increased 6.4% sequentially and 12.5% on year to NT$801 million. Revenues for the first seven months of 2017 grew 14.3% from a year earlier to NT$5.27 billion.

Walton has enjoyed strong orders for DRAM, NAND and NOR flash memory chips from Micron Technology, Winbond Electronics, Nanya Technology and Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology (ESMT). Market watchers expect the backend firm to enjoy around 10% revenue growth sequentially in the third quarter.