Walton net profits surge in 2016

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 20 February 2017]

Memory-IC backend specialist Walton Advanced Engineering has reported net profits for the fourth quarter of 2016 hiked almost 200% sequentially to NT$317 million (US$10.3 million), which also marked the highest quarterly total.

Walton's net profits for 2016 came to NT$440 million, surging 205% on year, with EPS reaching NT$0.91.

Buoyed by a pull-in of orders for mainly mobile DRAM products from Micron Technology, Walton is expected to see its net profits register another significant growth with EPS likely to top NT$2, a recent Chinese-language Commercial Times report quoted market watchers as saying.

Walton has responded saying it does not comment on market estimates.