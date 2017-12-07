AUO rated as first-tier PV module maker

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 December 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has been rated by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) as one of the first-tier PV module makers and selected by Germany-based EuPD Research Sustainable Management for a Top Brand PV Seal 2017 award, equivalent to being recognized as a top brand, for PV modules in the Europe market, according to AUO.

In addition, AUO on December 6 received Golden Energy Awards from the Ministry of Economic Affairs for its SunForte, SunVivo and SunPrimo series PV modules.

A SunForte PV module is made of 60 back contact solar cells with an energy conversion rate of 20.3% and has power output of 330W, at least 30% higher than that for a general PV module, AUO said. SunForte PV modules are suitable for use in rooftop PV systems and ground-mounted PV power-generating stations, AUO noted.

A SunVivo PV module is made of 60 monocrystalline silicon solar cells and has power output of 310W. SunVivo PV modules feature high resistance to salty mist corrosion and humidity and are therefore suitable for use in rugged environment.

A SunPrimo PV module is made of either 60 polycrystalline silicon solar cells with power output of 270W or 72 ones with that of 320W. SunPrimo PV modules have passed tests of resistance to salty mist corrosion, ammonia corrosion and inflammability and are suitable for use in PV systems established on roofs of residential, commercial and factory buildings.

AUO has cooperated with partners to set up rooftop PV systems and PV power-generating stations in Taiwan, the US, Europe, South Africa and Australia. Particularly in Taiwan, AUO will complete cumulative total installation capacity of 125MWp by the end of 2017.